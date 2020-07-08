Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results Released Today at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The much-awaited Jharkhand 10th board results or the JAC Matric results were declared today at 1pm on the official website at jac.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2020, 1:23 PM IST
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time | The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC Class 10 Board Result 2020 or JAC 10th Matric results today at 1pm. The much-awaited Jharkhand 10th board results were declared at JAC's official website at jac.nic.in. Nearly 3.8 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams, which were conducted from February 11-28.

JAC Chairman, Arvind Pratap Singh had earlier said that the pending evaluation process will be completed in a day or two. "The students can expect their results by Friday, July 10.”

Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but, this year it got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Other than JAC's official website, students can also check their Jharkhand 10th board result 2020 at these websites once declared - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Last year, a total of 70.77% students had passed the 10th board exams, while 57% students had passed the Class 12 exams.

