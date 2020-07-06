JAC 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results Likely to be Released This Week at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to announce JAC Class 10 Board Result 2020 this week. Much-awaited Jharkhand 10th board result will be declared at JAC's official website at jac.nic.in. Nearly 3.8 lakh students had appeared for 10th board exams which were conducted from February 11-28. According to the JAC, students can expect their results by Friday (July 10).

JAC Chairman, Arvind Pratap Singh told The Indian Express that pending evaluation process will be completed in a day or two. "The students can expect their results by Friday, July 10.”

Usually, the Jharkhand Academic Council announces the results in the month of May, but, this year it got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Other than JAC's official website, students can also check their Jharkhand 10th board result 2020 at these websites once declared - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Chairman said that the evaluation process of class 12 exam is yet to be completed. Hence, the 12th board result 2020 is expected to be released by the end of this month. This year, around 2.8 lakh students had appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 exams.

Last year, a total of 70.77% students had passed the 10th board exams, while 57% students had passed the Class 12 exams.