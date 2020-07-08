JAC 10th Result 2020 Out Today at jac.nic.in; Passing Criteria for Jharkhand Board Matric Exams

JAC 10 Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 today at 1pm. The evaluation process of JAC Class 10 Board Exam answersheets was completed last month. Students can check their JAC 10th Result 2020 on the official website at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.nic.in.

Follow the latest updates on Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Students can directly check their JAC 10th Matric result 2020 by registering below:

It is to be noted that the Jharkhand Academic Council follows the same passing criteria as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). A student will only be eligible to get the passing certificate from JAC Board if he/she clears all the subject with the marks required.

To pass the Jharkhand Board Matric Exam 2020, each student has to get at least 30 per cent in every subject. To pass the examination, all five subjects should have minimum 30 per cent marks, failing would lead to compartment or supplementary. If a subject is divided into theory and practical exam, the weightage for theory exam will be 75 per cent, while 25 per cent weightage will be for the practical exam. A student has to score 30 marks in total, irrespective of theory and practical exams.

For the music subject, the theory paper weighs 25 marks, whereas the practical exam is worth 75 marks. The passing marks for theory paper in music is 8 marks, while practical paper passing criteria is set at 23 marks. Each student has to clear both theory and practical separately.

If a candidate has failed to get the passing marks in one subject, failing by 5 per cent, or in two subjects, failing by 3 per cent, will be awarded grace marks by the board to pass the examination. However, if the failing gap is more, he/she will be declared as failed for the respective subject.