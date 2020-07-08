Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

JAC 10th Result 2020 Released at jac.nic.in: How to Check Jharkhand Board 10th Scores via SMS, Mobile App

JAC 10th Result 2020: The Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2020 released today at JAC's official website at jac.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
JAC 10th Result 2020 Released at jac.nic.in: How to Check Jharkhand Board 10th Scores via SMS, Mobile App
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)

JAC 10th Result 2020 | Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to check the scorecard as the Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2020 has been released at JAC's official website at jac.nic.in. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for the JAC Class 10 Board Exams this year, which were held between February 11 and February 28. The results for JAC Higher Secondary School were earlier scheduled to be released in May. However, the evaluation process was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Follow the latest updates on Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Students can directly check their JAC 10th Matric result 2020 by registering below:

Once released, the students can check their JAC Matric Result 2020 on the alternative websites such as - jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

The students can also verify their Jharkhand Board Class 10 marks through SMS service.

How To Check JAC Matric Results via SMS: To check the JAC Class 10 Board Result 2020 through SMS, students can follow the following steps:

  • Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

  • Step 2: Type JHA10RollNumber

  • Step 3: Send the following text to 5676750

Students can alternatively follow the steps:

  • Step 1: Open the SMS Application

  • Step 2: Type "RESULTJAC10RollCode + RollNumberREGISTRATION NUMBER"

  • Step 3: Send the message to 56263

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to Check via App | The Jharkhand Board students can check the results through mobile apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

It is to be noted that students will receive their JAC Board Class 10 result on the same mobile number from which the SMS has been sent.

Students will receive a number of details on their Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2020, including personal information like candidate’s name, enrollment number, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth (DOB). It will also carry subject name, subject code, marks obtained, total marks, final percentage and the final result.

