JAC 10th Result 2020 Released: How to Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results at jac.nic.in

JAC 10th Result 2020 Date and Time: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Matric Results today at 1:00pm. Students who appeared in the Class 10 Jharkhand Board examinations are advised to check their Matric result 2020 online at the official websites of the JAC at jac.nic.in and jacresults.com.

Once the JAC 10th results are announced, students can check their results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 10th Result 2020: How to check

To check the JAC 10th Results 2020, students need to log in at the official website and follow the steps as given below: Step 1. Log in at the official websites of JAC: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in ;

Step 2. Click on the JAC 10th Result 2020 link available on the homepage;

Step 3. The candidate will be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter the login id and credentials;

Step 4. Click on the submit button

Step 5. The result 2020 will be displayed on the computer monitor;

Step 6. Download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

This year, around 3.8 lakh candidates had appeared for the Jharkhand Board Class 10th Exams that were held from February 11 and to 28. However, the result 2020 for JAC 10th exam got delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown that hit the evaluation process of the answer sheets.

The students who fail to clear the exams this year can appear for the Jharkhand Board Compartmental or Improvement Exams that are usually held in June/July. This paves way for improvement in a student's performance. This year, the compartmental exams have will bee hit and the dates have been extended towards August or even later.

Students can appear for the improvement or compartment exam by filling an application form, which the board will release on its official website after the announcement of the JAC 10th result 2020.

Last year, Jharkhand had recorded 70.77 passing percentage in the class 10 exams. A total of 1,67,916 candidates out of the 4,41,605 had secured the first division marks in 2019.