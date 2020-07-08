JAC 10th Result 2020 to be Declared Shortly at jac.nic.in: How to Download Jharkhand Board Marksheets

Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be declaring the JAC 10th Result 2020 at 1pm today. Students can check their JAC Jharkhand Class 10 Board Result 2020 at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year, around 3.8 lakh students had appeared for class 10 board examination. The exams were held from February 11 to February 28. Earlier, the Jharkhand Board Result 2020 for class 10 students was expected in the month of May but got delayed due to coronavirus outbreak. Keep your admit card ready to check the results.

Follow the latest updates on Jharkhand Board JAC 10th Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Students can directly check their JAC 10th Matric result 2020 by registering below:

Students can also download the marksheet from jacresults.com, examresults.net and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Following these steps to download marksheet for JAC 10th Results 2020

Step 1: Go to jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage you will see a link for the JAC Class 10 results, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page wherein you will be asked to key in your details

Step 4: After hitting the submit button your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on the download tab to keep your copy of the result.

In case, any student is not satisfied with the marks he or she has got then they can apply for re-evaluation. For doing so the student will have to pay a fee that has been decided by the board and will have to fill a form as well.

Those students who fail to manage pass marks in any particular subject can appear for compartment or improvement exams. The JAC will be releasing the forms for the same on its website.

In 2019, the state had recorded 70.77 passing percentage in the class 10 exams. A total of 1,67,916 students out of the total 4,41,605 had got first division marks.