JAC 10th Result 2021: How to Check Jharkhand Matric Result Online, via SMS

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board class 10 or matric result today, July 29 at 3 pm. Once released, students can check the result by visiting the official website of JAC — jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. As many as 6 lakh students register for class 10 exams every year.

Like several other boards, Jharkhand board too cancelled the class 10 examinations keeping in view the well-being and safety of the students. Students must note that they will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each of the papers as well as in aggregate. The council will not release any merit list this year as the exams were cancelled.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official portal of JAC

Step 2: Click on the JAC 10th result 2021 link available on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page, enter your roll number and roll code, and other required details in the provided space

Step 4: Submit the details and the JAC class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of it for future reference.

JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021: How to check via SMS

In case the website does not work or is down, students can also get their score delivered on their phones via SMS. They will have to type “RESULTJAC10ROLLCODE + ROLL NO” and send it to 56263. The subject-wise score will be displayed on the screen.

This year, the Jharkhand board has prepared the class 10 result on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria. The students will receive results based on their class 9 marks. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams and 20 per cent to practicals and internals.

