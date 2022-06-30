JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Marksheets at jac.nic.in, Direct Link at News18

Read more

News18.com too is hosting the results and students will be able to check their marks here directly.

More than 2 lakh students took the JAC Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams this year. The last time when the 10th results were announced, the website crashed. Thus, students need to know alternative websites, apps, and other routes to check marks. JAC 12th results will also be available at digilocker.gov.in as well as results.gov.in.

In order to clear the exams, students need to secure a minimum of 23 marks out of 70 marks paper and 33 marks out of 100 marks paper. Overall students need to score 33 percent to be passed in JAC board exam 2022. Those who fail to match the passing criteria need not worry as they will have one more chance by appearing in compartment exams.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Results LIVE Updates: To get latest updates on JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) or Jharkhand Board, students can stay tuned to News18. Students can expect results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com as well as at news18.com. The JAC 12th results for science have been announced and for JAC 12th arts and JAC 12th commerce will be announced today. Know the official time and date, websites to check, what to do after 12th, and more here. For any query related to school, college, or employment reach out to us at @news18dotcom.

