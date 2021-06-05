JAC 12th Exam 2021: No Decision Yet; Viral Exam Cancellation Notice Is Fake Says JAC

No decision has been taken yet on Class 12 board exams which were postponed in April due to the situation caused by an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, said the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC).

The notice circulating on social media claiming that JAC 12th Exam 2021 has been cancelled is fake, said JAC. It said that the exam is not cancelled by the state government and a decision on the board exam will be taken soon after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

JAC has said that the Jharkhand board is yet to take a decision on Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2021.

A notice dated June 3, 2021, in official language and style with JAC logo, has gone viral on social media. While issuing the clarification, the Jharkhand Board said, “JAC 12th Exam 2021 has not been cancelled and the notice going viral on social media platforms is Fake. The decision on Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is yet to be taken.”

Another rumor has also been doing rounds on social media with a claim that the JAC 12th Exam 2021 cancellation notice has been published on JAC official website. The board has now clarified that the mentioned website is fake, and hence no one should consider it as an official website.

The board has requested students not to panic and believe any fake news and rumours. It has asked the students and other concerned persons to check the official website (jac.jharkhand.gov.in) for all the authorized updates on the JAC 12th Exam 2021.

The JAC on April 17 postponed class 12 exams. While postponing the exam, the council has said that it will review the COVID-19 situation on June 1 in order to take any further decision. Earlier, the board exams were scheduled to be held from May 4 to May 21.

While participating in a meeting convened by the Central government on the Class 12 board exams, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in May said holding the exams in the state would not be appropriate in the wake of the present COVID-19 situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here