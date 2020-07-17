JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared: How to Download Marksheets from jac.jharkhand.gov.in

JAC 12th Result 2020 | As the JAC 12th Result 2020 has been announced, all students must be wondering what to do if they don’t get the original mark sheet as the class 12 marksheet is an essential document for applying to colleges in future. The JAC 12th Result 2020 was announced today by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on the official websites jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. All students can download the provisional marksheet of Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 from the website after checking their result.

This year, there was a delay in result declaration as the evaluation process couldn’t be started on time due to the coronavirus situation in the country. This year more than 2.34 lakh students sat for JAC 12th Board examinations. The exam conducting authority had managed to conduct all the papers successfully from February 10 to February 28.

The JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 was announced by the State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto through a press conference. The virtual press conference was held at the board office in Ranchi keeping all the coronavirus guidelines in mind.

The JAC 12th Science Result 2020, JAC 12th Arts Result 2020 and JAC 12th Commerce Result 2020 were also hosted on these websites - examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Candidates must cross check all the details given on the admit card with that of the provisional mark sheet. Incase they see an error in the freshly downloaded document, get in touch with the officials without wasting time. Students who have failed in a subject will have to appear for supplementary examination. The date and time for the same will be intimated by the board soon.

JAC 12th Result 2020: How to download mark sheet-