JAC 12th Result 2020 Declared Today at jacresults.com: Where to Check Jharkhand Board Results

JAC 12th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Jharkhand Board 12th Result for all three streams - Arts, Science and Commerce at 5pm. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced at 1pm but got postponed. Over 2.34 lakh students, who had appeared in the JAC 12th Board Exams 2020, can check their results at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The JAC 12th Result 2020 was declared at the Jharkhand board's Headquarters in Ranchi by State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto in the presence of JAC officials.

JAC Class 12th Result 2020: When to Check

Students can start checking their scores from 5pm, the exact time at which the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the 12th results.

JAC 12th Result 2020: Where to Check

All Class 12 students of Jharkhand Board can check their results using the information mentioned on their JAC Class 12 admit cards or hall tickets. Students can check their scores at these websites - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand 12th Board Results: How to check scores through online mode:

Step 1: Visit any website mentioned above

Step 2: Enter your roll number mentioned on admit card when asked

Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

This year, Jharkhand 12th Board Exams were held from February 10 to 28. Earlier, the evaluation process for JAC class 12 exams was to begin from March 20 but it got deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak. Finally, the evaluation process began on May 28 keeping all safety protocols in mind.