JAC 12th Result 2020 Released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board 12th Results Online; List of Websites
JAC 12th Result 2020: The JAC 12th Science Result 2020, JAC 12th Arts Result 2020 and JAC Commerce Result 2020 were released on the official websites such as jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
JAC 12th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 today. The JAC 12th Science Result 2020, JAC 12th Arts Result 2020 and JAC Commerce Result 2020 were released on the official websites such as jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The news of the JAC 12th Result declaration was confirmed by JAC Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh.
Students can directly check their JAC 12th Result by registering below:
Follow the latest updates on JAC 12th Result 2020 on News18 live blog.
Now, students must note that once the results are announced there are high chances that the official website will take more than usual time to load. Students should not worry in case they face such an issue as there are a number of other websites that will host the JAC 12th Result 2020. With the help of admit card details, all candidates can check their result on these websites - examresults.net, jharkhand.indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
JAC 12th Result 2020: When and Where to check result
All students should know that the passing marks for each subject in JAC Board Result 2020 is 33 percent. They need to score 33 in each subject to clear the examination. In case of a paper which has both practical and theory then he/she will have to clear both.
JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check-
- Step 1: Enter the name of the official website JAC
- Step 2: Now, the webpage of Jharkhand Academic Council will open
- Step 3: Click on the active link with JAC 12th Result 2020 written on it in orange
- Step 4: Enter Roll Number code and the roll number in the given sections
- Step 5: Hit the submit button
- Step 6: Congratulations! Result is here
For 2019-20, the board saw more than 2.34 lakh students appearing for JAC 12th examinations. The examinations for the same were conducted from February 10 to February 28.
State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the JAC Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for all the streams via a press conference from the board office in Ranchi.
