JAC 12th Result 2020 Released: 82.53% Pass Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exams; Results at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Result 2020 | The Jharkhand Board announced the JAC 12th results and revealed that 82.53% Arts students have cleared the examinations, while 59% and 77.37% students passed in Science and Commerce streams respectively. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their JAC Class 12 Result 2020 at the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. The result was announced by State Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto via virtual press conference conducted by the examination board at the JAC board office in Ranchi.

Students can directly check their JAC 12th Result 2020 by registering below:

Follow the latest updates on JAC 12th Result 2020 on News18 live blog.

Initially, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) said that the result will be announced on July 15. However, the result could not be declared on that date as the evaluation procedure was affected due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The JAC has declared the JAC 12th results for all three streams including Arts, Commerce and Science simultaneously.

Those students who appeared for the examination can check their result on the website by following these steps:

Step 1: Log on to jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com or jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter personal details like name, exam roll number etc

Step 3: Click on the submit tab

Step 4: You will be taken to your result page

Make sure you either take a print out of the result or download a soft copy of the same.

Apart from the website you can also check the result through SMS. All you need to do is send a message in this format: ‘RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NO REGISTRATION NUMBER’. This text message needs to be sent on 56263.

The Jharkhand class 12 board exam was held from February 11 to 28. As far as passing marks are concerned, a student needs to at least get 30 out of 100 in each paper and needs to hit an aggregate of 150 marks in total.

Usually, JAC releases results of Science and Commerce streams before releasing the result for the Arts stream. But, perhaps due to the delay in the result in general, the results of all three streams are being released together.

Last year, the result for Science and Commerce students was out on May 15, while the results for those in Arts stream came out on May 21.