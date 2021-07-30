JAC 12th Result 2021 Direct Link: How to Check Jharkhand Inter Marks Online, via SMS

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release Class 12 results on its official website, www.jacresults.com. The result will be announced by the state education minister at 3 pm and the link to check the marks will be activated soon after. For the JAC 10th result, the websites were down for about 30-40 minutes post declaration, in case students face any issue in checking results they can also check marks at news18.com directly

Students who had registered for the Class 12 board exams this year must keep their admit card ready for checking the result.

JAC 12th Result 2021: How to check

For checking the JAC Class 12 Result 2021 through the official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for www.jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink related to JAC Class 12 Result 2021. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your login details and hit the submit tab

Step 4: Your JAC Class 12 Result 2021 will open in a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the official document for future reference.

All candidates must ensure that they check all the personal details mentioned in their result document. In case there is any error then the same must be reported to the concerned authorities.

JAC Class 12 Result 2021: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message body of your phone

Step 2: Type ‘RESULTJAC12ROLLCODE + ROLL NO’ on the message body

Step 3: Send this message to 56263

JAC 12th Result 2021: How to check via Digilocker

For checking JAC Class 12 Result 2021 via Digilocker follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit https://www.digilocker.gov.in/dashboard, and click on the ‘Education’ section on homepage

Step 2: You will be taken to a new tab where you will find a list of education boards and universities. Look for Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC in that section

Step 3: Login using your credentials and click on option related to JAC Class 12 Result 2021

Step 4: Enter your roll code and roll number and hit submit

Step 5: Once done the result will open in a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print for future reference.

This year the state board did not hold board examinations due to the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. A committee was set up to decide the internal assessment criteria for this year.

The class 12 students have been marked on the basis of their performance in class 11. The board used class 11 OMR sheets to give 80% theory marks and 20% practical marks. Those students who had opted for subjects that did not involve a practical have been marked on internal assessment criteria.

