JAC 12th Result 2022: How to Check Jharkhand Arts, Commerce Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result of class 12 arts and commerce stream today, June 30 at 2:30 PM. Students will be able to check their results through the official website of the Jharkhand board at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in. Students will need to score at least 33 per cent marks overall to be declared passed in the exam.

JAC released the result for Jharkhand board Class 12 exams for the Science stream and Class 10 board exams on June 21. Now, the board will announce the 12th arts and commerce stream result via a press conference. The marksheets provided will be provisional and students will get the hardcopy at a later date from their respective schools.

The JAC 12th arts, commerce result can also be checked via SMS, DigiLocker as well as directly at news18.com.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

Step 2: Click on the link for Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts and Commerce exam result 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as your date of birth (DOB) and roll number and click submit.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result carefully and take a printout for future reference.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check via SMS

In case the website does not work or is down, students can check their score via SMS. To do so, they will have to follow these steps-

Step 1: Type JHA12 and your roll number

Step 2: Send it to 5676750 or 56263

Step 3: You will get a response as an SMS reply

For example, if the roll number is 1234, students will have to type JH12 1234 and send it to either of the numbers.

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose JAC

Step 6: Choose the JAC 12th exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen

JAC 12th Results 2022: Jharkhand Board Grading System

Along with the marks, students will also get their grades. Those who get 80% or above will get grade A+. Know the detailed grading system here- Grades Marks A+ 80% and above A 60% to 80% B 45% to 60% C 33% to 45% C Below 33%

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: Important Things to Check in Marks Memo

After downloading the result online, students and their parents must carefully cross-check all the details on the marksheet and all the spellings. The marks memo will have –

— School and Exam Centre Name

— Totaling of marks

— Grades, division

— Percentage Calculation

— Spellings

— Pass/ Fail Status

— Roll code and number

In case of any kind of error on the marksheet, report to the respective school authorities or the JAC directly via mail or phone.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2022: What Does Marksheet Look Like

The Jharkhand board had earlier informed that more students had registered for class 12 arts and commerce stream board exams due to which they had to bifurcate the declaration of the result. While over 2 lakh students applied for arts exams, nearly 30,000 took the exam in the commerce stream.

Last year, JAC did not hold board examinations due to coronavirus. A committee was set up to decide the internal assessment criteria for this year. The class 12 students were marked on the basis of their performance in class 11. The board had used class 11 OMR sheets to give 80% theory marks and 20% practical marks. Those students who had opted for subjects that did not involve a practical were marked on internal assessment criteria.

