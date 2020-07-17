JAC 12th Results 2020: Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce & Science Results Released at jacresults.com

JAC 12th Results 2020 Date and Time | Over 2.34 lakh students have received their Jharkhand 12th Result today as the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the JAC 12th Result 2020. The results were announced at 5pm. Earlier, it was to be announced at 1pm today. The results for Science, Arts and Commerce all were declared simultaneously on the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 12th Result 2020 Date

Earlier it was reported that the Jharkhand Board would announce the Jharkhand 12th Result by July 15. However, the Council has now confirmed that the JAC class 12 scores for the intermediate Arts/Commerce/Science students will be announced on July 17. The date of announcement suffered a delay as the evaluation process was hit due to the lockdown and coronavirus infection.

Follow the latest updates on JAC 12th Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Students can directly check their JAC 12th Result 2020 by registering below:

JAC Class 12 Result 2020: How to check via SMS

Usually, the official websites either crash or become unresponsive due to heavy traffic at the time of the declaration of results. However, students shouldn't panic as they can receive their scores on their phones via SMS. To get your JAC Intermediate result via SMS, students are required to send a message in the following format to 56263:

RESULTJAC12ROLL CODE + ROLL NOREGISTRATION NUMBER

JAC 12th Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Board at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your roll number in the field provided

Step 3: Click 'Submit' to view JAC 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Download your result

Step 5: Save the Jharkhand 12th Result 2020 for future reference

Around 5 to 6 lakh students appear for the Jharkhand board class 12 examinations every year and the results are usually released in the month of May and June. The board releases the results of Science and Commerce first and JAC 12th Arts result later. However, this year, the Jharkhand board will release the results for all the streams – Arts, Science and Commerce simultaneously.

JAC 12th Result 2020: Last Year's Data

In 2019, while the JAC 12th Science and Commerce results were announced on May 15, the JAC 12th Arts result was released a week later on May 21. About 4 lakh students had appeared for the Science and Commerce and another 1.86 lakh had appeared for Arts examinations.