JAC 9th Result 2020 Released at jac.jharkhand.nic.in, Direct Link Here
The Jharkhand Board Class 9 Board examinations for the academic year 2019-20 were conducted on January 20 and 21 in the state. To check their results online, students are advised to keep their admit card and roll number ready.
The Jharkhand Academic Council based in Ranchi has announced the JAC 9th Result 2020. The JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result 2020 was released at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 2. Students as well as schools are advised to keep the regular update of the JAC Board Result 2020, Jharkhand Class 9th Result 2020 on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
The date and time of the JAC Board Result 2020 was formally confirmed by Board Secretary Maheep Kumar Singh. The results might be announced by him today. Soon after the announcement, the JAC Results 2020 will be updated online on the official website.
This year, nearly 4.2 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9 Board Examination 2020. The results can also be checked on other websites such as jacresults.com.
Once the results are updated on the official website, students and schools can check it online using the direct link here.
Here’s how to check JAC Class 9 Result 2020
Step 1: Visit the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JAC Board Class 9 Result 2020 link available
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new login page
Step 4: Enter the roll number and other required details
Step 5: Your Jharkhand Board Class 9 Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Check the result and download the page for further reference
The result was scheduled to be announced in March this year. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country, the declaration of the JAC Class 9 Results 2020 was delayed.
