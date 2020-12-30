JAC Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2020 Released at jacresults.com, Direct Link

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 | The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced Jharkhand Class 10, 12 compartmental result 2020. The JAC Compartment Result 2020 was published by the board official on their website https://www.jacresults.com/. The results have been announced for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce. Students will have to key in their roll code and roll number inorder to check the result.

Candidates can also check their result via direct links mentioned below:

JAC 12th Science Result 2020 Direct Link

JAC 12th Commerce Result 2020 Direct Link

JAC 12th Arts Result 2020 Direct Link

The examination body conducted the class 10 compartment examination from November 9 to November 13. For class 12 students, the compartment exams were scheduled from November 6 to November 13. The body conducted the tests across 1,432 centres.

JAC Compartment Result 2020: How to check Class 10, 12 result

Step 1: After opening the browser of your choice, enter the name of the official website

Step 2: Now, look for ‘Results of Compartmental Secondary Examination - 2020’ and click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear on the device

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number

Step 5: Cross-check the details before clicking on the submit button

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 7: Result will come on your screen.

All students must check their name, roll number and subject name mentioned on the mark sheet. After checking all the details and the scores obtained, take a hard copy of the scorecard.

If in case, a student comes across any error in s/he mark sheet then kindly get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.