Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC 10th admit card 2023 is released and is now available online for students. On January 28, 2023, the Jharkhand Class 10th Admit Card 2023 link was released. The JAC board exam will be administered in 2023, and candidates must bring their admit card to the exam center location.

The JAC website, jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, must be accessed using the school ID and password in order for school officials to get the admit card. The schools are responsible for giving the students their admit cards. You can access the JAC admission card 2023 by using the direct URL and instructions provided below.

Jharkhand board JAC class 10th examination will be held from March 14, 2023 to April 3, 2023 in a single shift from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM. As per the Jharkhand Board Date Sheet 2023, JAC Class 10th practical exams will be held from February 7 to March 4, 2023.

JAC Board Exam 2023: How to download admit card 2023 for JAC Board Exam?

Step 1. JAC 10th Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 2. Go to the official website-jac.jhakrhand.gov.in

Step 3. On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘secondary exam admit card || 2023’

Step 4. A new login page would open

Step 5. Enter the school login ID and password

Step 6. Access the admit card and download the same

Step 7. Take a print out for future references

As per the JAC date sheet 2023, Class 12th admit card will be issued tomorrow, January 30. Jharkhand JAC class 12th board examination will be held from March 14, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in the second shift from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM.

