JAC Class 10, 12 Result Criteria Approved, Results by July 20

After the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) result evaluation formula for Class 10 and 12 students has been approved by the concerned department on July 1, it is expected to release the result by July 20. Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Jharkhand, has confirmed the news by releasing a statement that the state government has given a nod to the evaluation technique to be used for Class 10 and 12 results. However, no decision so far has been taken for the preparation of practical exam results.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had announced the cancellation of Classes 10 and 12 board exams due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases on June 7. The state government has come to a conclusion to approve the alternate evaluation method proposed by JAC for the preparation of Class 10 and 12 results.

As per the official statement, JAC Class 10 and 12 results will be prepared on the basis of the previous years’ performance of students. For Class 10, the students will be evaluated on the basis of marks secured by them in the Class 9 exam, while for Class 12, the evaluation will be based on the marks scored by them in Class 11. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams and 20 per cent will be given to practicals. Subjects that do not include practical exams will be evaluated using internal assessment marks.

A committee will also be set up by the state government to monitor the processing of Classes 10 and 12 evaluations.

Several other states such as Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Maharashtra have cancelled the class 10 and 12 exams following the CBSE’s decision. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had asked all the state boards to declare the class 12 results by July 31.

