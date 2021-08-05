JAC Class 12 Results: Protesting Students Demand Review as Thousands Fail

Hundreds of students marched towards Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto’s residence in Doranda to protest against the results declared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The students are unhappy with the marks they have received and want reassessment of their performance. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) recently released the results of Class 10 and Class 12 boards, but the students are angry over the evaluation criteria as the exams could not be held due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the Class 12 results, 8,036 boys from Science stream have failed, while 3,519 girls could not be promoted. Similarly for Commerce stream, 2,221 boys and 1,034 girls have received marks less than what is required to advance. The situation for Arts students is even worse as 9,193 boys and 10,240 girls have been marked as failed.

The protesting students include both the failed students and those who want a review of their marks. The students on Saturday had reached the JAC office to demonstrate and returned to the same spot on Monday. The protesting students complained that no one was listening to their grievances.

These students allege that the results which have been declared without exams being held have various discrepancies. Most of the students want to challenge the results.

Not just Jharkhand, students are also demonstrating in several other states as well. Students in West Bengal had taken to the streets after declaration of the Class 12 board results. The failed students and those who obtained less marks than expected wanted the board to review the evaluation criteria.

After almost a week of protest, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) buckled under pressure and passed all the students in the state.

The board exams of Class 10 and Class 12 were cancelled this year across the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic and students were evaluated based on their last three years’ performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here