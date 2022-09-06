JAC Delhi BTech Counselling Begins via JEE Main 2022 Scores, Seat Allotment List on Sept 28

The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) registration process has begun for engineering and allied courses across five Delhi-based colleges. Candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 can apply for the counselling on the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in. The registration process began on September 5 and will continue till September 25, up till 5 pm.

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) Delhi is the coordinating institution of JAC this time. As many as 6,502 BTech and 90 BArch seats are on offer via JAC Delhi counselling this year. After the counselling registration process, a seat allotment list will be released on September 28, after 2 pm.

As per the allotment list, candidates can take admission by the reserving the seat and paying the fee, if interested. “Candidates may freeze their allotted seat after provisional admission if they do not want any upgradation of seat/institute as per their filled choices,” the official notice states. The last date to do so is October 4. The second round of seat allotment list will be out on October 6, and freezing of seat will be till October 10.

Those who get through the counselling rounds will have to report to the colleges and verify their documents. New registrations will be done after completion of second round of counselling. Thereafter, the same process will be followed. The common rank list will be released on the basis of merit in the engineering entrance, JEE Main, following which candidates will be eligible for admissions. If seats remain vacant, special spot round may be conducted by participating varsities.

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to JAC Delhi official website

Step 2: Click on application form link on homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the registration form

Step 5: Fill in the preferred choice among the institutes and programmes given

Step 6: Upload documents including class 10, 12 marksheets, JEE Main 2022 score card and category certificate, if applicable. Submit

Step 7: Take a print out of he acknowledgment form

JAC Delhi BTech Counselling 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 1500 for all candidates.

Among the institutes taking part in the online counselling process include Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

“All Registered Candidates claiming reservation under Defence (CW) sub category and/or have made claim for Bonus Point for IIIT-Dor reservation against KM seats are required to appear before the Admission Committee, for verification of their various certificates” on September 26, the official notice added.

