JAC Delhi Counseling 2021 Begin: How to Secure BTech Seat in Delhi-based Colleges

The Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) process for admission to undergraduate programmes in Delhi government-funded universities offering engineering, architecture and management programmes has begun at jacdelhi.nic.in. The online registration for BTech and dual degree programmes has begun and registration for BArch programme at IGDTUW and NSUT will start from September 29.

After completing registration, candidates will have fill options available in candidate login. Candidates can fill in as many choices of courses and colleges as they want from the list of choices given based on eligibility. Preference of choice will be locked automatically once the registration period is over. During the registration period, candidates will have the choice to edit their preferences.

A total of 6212 seats are on offer from Delhi-based engineering colleges. The participating institutes include Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). For the B.Arch programme offered by IGDTUW, there will be separate counselling by IGDTUW.

JAC counselling: Eligibility

Education: A candidate securing 60% or more marks in aggregate of physics, chemistry, and mathematics and having English as a core subject in class 12 who has also cleared JEE Main paper I can apply for BTech courses offered by DTU, IGDTUW, NSUT, DSEU. For admission to IIIT-Delhi, the minimum eligibility is 70%.

Age: There is no minimum or maximum age limit for any of the colleges.

JAC counselling: Documents Needed

— Marksheet of class 12

— Certificate of class 10

— Reserved category certificate, if applicable

JAC counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, jacdelhi.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, register using details

Step 3: Upload documents

Step 4: Fill colleges applying for, pay fee

JAC counselling: Fee

Once the application form is completed and confirmed by the candidate, s/he will have to pay a non-refundable registration-cum-counselling fee of Rs 1500.

The first seat allotment list will be released on October 28 after which candidates will have the option of freezing the seat. If a candidate wishes to take a seat, they will have to pay a fee of R 1.12 lakh between October 29 and November 2. In case a candidate does not take the seat they have been allotted they can wait for the next list.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here