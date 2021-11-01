JAC Delhi Round 1 Result Announced, What's Next

Delhi’s Joint Admission Counselling Committee (JAC) had announced the round 1 seat allotment results 2021 on October 29. The seat allotment result for the BTech candidates was uploaded on the official website of JAC Delhi — jacdelhi.nic.in. To check the seat allotment results, applicants will need their JEE Main 2021 application number and password. Those who made it to the allotment list will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fees.

JAC Delhi 2021 1st-round allotment: How to check

Step 1: Open the official website of JAC Delhi

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link reading — ‘Registered candidates Sign In’

Step 3: Candidates are required to use their JEE Main application number and password to log in

Step 4: Once the candidates enter the id and password, the JAC Delhi 2021 seat allotment results will be displayed

JAC Delhi 2021 1st-round allotment: What’s next

Now, candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round have to confirm their admission by paying the acceptance fee, which is Rs 1,12,000, through the JAC Delhi 2021 portal. The deadline to pay for the ‘seat acceptance fee’ is November 2 up to 5 pm. The authorities are likely to provide a chance to clear the deficiencies by uploading new documents or visiting allotted institutes personally on November 3. In case candidates fail to fee, the admission will stand cancelled.

For registered applicants who did not have luck in round 1, the JAC Delhi 2021 round 2 registration will commence soon. The seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared by November 11. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official portal of JAC.

Joint Admission Counseling (JAC) grants admission to undergraduate programmes in Delhi Government-funded universities, for engineering, architecture, and management programmes. This year, prominent universities includingDelhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) are among the participating of JAC. Moreover, 6372 seats in the engineering course are offered by all the institutes combined.

