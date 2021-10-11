JAC Registration Process for Classes 9, 11 Expected to Begin After Durga Puja

The registration process of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) classes 9 and 11 is expected to begin after Durga Puja. While the process usually begins in early October every year, things have been delayed due to vacancies for the post of JAC president and vice president this year. After the terms of the last president Arvind Prasad Singh and former vice president Phool Singh ended on September 14, the posts are yet to be filled.

According to Live Hindustan, the council is expected to complete the appointment after the Durga Puja and the registration process for classes 9 and 11 could begin soon after that. JAC registration is a must for candidates to appear in the matric and intermediate examinations in the steate.

JAC president’s approval is required to begin any examination, finance and other key activities of the council. The state government, meanwhile, has decided to conduct examination from classes 9 to 12 twice. While the first examination is expected to be conducted in November-December, the second one is likely to take place in March-April 2022.

JAC will be releasing model question papers for the first examination expected to be conducted in November - December. Additionally, the council also has the responsibility of setting up question papers. The entire process needs the key involvement of the JAC president, however, if the appointment for the post at JAC gets any further delayed, it might effect the examinations as well.

Earlier, the Department of School Education and Literacy had released the results of matric intermediate and other examinations. While the rules require approval from the JAC president and VP for any result announcement, the department declared results keeping the students’welfare in mind. The vacancies have also created financial problems for JAC and disbursement of employee salaries have been affected.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.