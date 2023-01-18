JAC Releases Class 10th, 12th Model Question Paper at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, Know How to Check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the sample/model question papers for the Classes 10 and 12 board examinations. Students who are going to appear for the JAC Class 10 and 12 board examination can download the sample question papers from the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

To help students to prepare better for the JAC final exam 2023, the Council has published subject-wise model papers for Classes 10 and 12. Through these sample papers, students will get an idea about the type and number of questions, the division of marks per question, and the availability of choices in the actual exam.

Candidates should keep in mind that the deadline to submit online marking of requests to school for Class 10 student is 23 January and for Class 12 is 24 January 2023.

JAC Class 10 and 12 model paper 2023: Check how to download

Step 1: Visit JAC’s official page at jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/

Step 2: Look for and click on the link that reads - “Model question paper for exam 2023” available on the homepage.

Step 3: Under the model question paper section, select the exam you are preparing for.

Step 4: Stream-wise the JAC model question paper 2023 will appear on the screen (PDF Format).

Step 5: Then click to download the JAC class 10 and 12 model paper 2023.

Step 6: Save a copy and keep the printout of the same for future use.

Check the direct link here: https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/download/

On 7 January 2023, JAC announced the board exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12. The Jharkhand board will conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams 2023 from 14 March onwards. The JAC Class 10 exams will end on 3 April 2023 whereas the JAC Class 12 exam will conclude on 5 April this year. Meanwhile, the practical exams for both classes will be conducted from 2 February to 4 March 2023.

For JAC Class 10 candidates, the exam timing is from 9:45 am to 1:05 pm. While, JAC Class 12 students, will appear for their exams from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The admit card for Class 10 will be released on 28 January and for Class 12, it will be issued on 30 January 2023.

