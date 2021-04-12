JAC to have 100 Centres, Separate Rooms for Symptomatic Students for Jharkhand Board Exams

To ensure smooth conduct of the board exams amid the pandemic, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is taking multiple steps. The Jharkhand Board has set up about 100 exam centres and each centre will be supervised by a nodal officer. These nodal officers will directly report to District Educational Officers (DEOs). Every exam centre will have a separate room for symptomatic students. The nodal officers will ensure that all COVID elated guidelines are followed.

These nodal officers will further train superintendents and teachers of the centre at which the examination is to be held for the first time. All the districts were also asked to provide training information to the JAC. One nodal officer can be given the responsibility of more than one examination centre too.

The decision was taken in a meeting of all District Education Officers held on Saturday, April 10 with Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh. The meeting reviewed the preparations for the matriculation and inter examinations.

The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th board exams will begin from May 4 onwards.

During the meeting, questions were also raised about what can be done if a student misses the exam due to corona. The JAC said that the candidates should first give the complete information about it to their centre. Later, the exam committee of JAC will decide what can be done.

The evaluation of examination copies is likely to begin by June 15 while the result can be out by the end of July or the first week of August. DEOs have also been asked to provide the name of teachers who will be undertaking the evaluation task. It was also informed that teachers who will be retiring in May will not be considered for the evaluation of copies.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here