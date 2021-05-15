Jadavpur University Offers to Convert Hostels Into Safe Home for COVID Patients

Due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases, Jadavpur University (JU) has offered to convert its hostel space of six thousand sq km into a Covid care facility. Vice-chancellor of the University, Suranjan Das said, “Proposal of making one portion of the hostel as safe home was coming from students and teachers, in this regard we have written to the Government and their representatives have visited this place. We will give them space while other things will be maintained by the Govt. We can also give them volunteers, if required."

Representatives from the government had visited and inspected the space. It is likely to get approval by next week. Meanwhile, the University is closed now due to the pandemic but online classes are continuing for some courses.

Not only JU, Calcutta University too has offered a safe home amid Covid-19. Calcutta University too has offered one of its hospitals to run as safe houses. The Goenka hospital will be also transformed into a safe house next week.

Meanwhile, the teachers’ body of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi has released an appeal for fundraising to build a 50-bedded hospital on the campus. They have written a letter to the vice-chancellor urging to make the hospital as well as request to create a financial contribution head to raise funds in the name “Registrar (Jamia Hospital), Jamia Millia Islamia".

In the letter, JTA has assured to extend all possible help to the Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar create a multi-specialty hospital fully equipped with modern medical tools and facilities. The appeal to raise the funds got a nod from JTA EC through an online meeting on May 10, 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here