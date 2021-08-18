Jadavpur University Starts Admission for Five-Year Degree Course via JEEDEC 2021

Jadavpur University, Kolkata has invited applications for admission to its bachelor’s degree in civil, mechanical, electrical engineering (evening programme) for 2021-2022. The admission for the five-year course will be conducted through the Joint Entrance Examination for Degree Evening Courses (JEEDEC) 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website by August 25.

The entrance exam — JEEDC 2021 will be conducted on September 5 for one and half hours from 12 noon to 1.30 pm tentatively. The admit cards will be issued on August 30. The exam is conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB).

JEEDEC 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of JEEDEC

Step 2. Click on the apply online button to register and generate a password.

Step 3. You will receive your registration number via e-mail and SMS.

Step 4. Login again by clicking on the applicant login button to complete your form submission.

Step 5. Download and save the form. Logout

Candidates must note that fees are not applicable for online registration. Any incomplete or multiple applications will be rejected. Before the application form candidates must keep their class 10 pass certificate and scanned copies of their signature and passport ready as these documents need to be uploaded online.

JEEDEC 2021: Eligibility criteria

Education: Applicants must have passed the diploma exam in mechanical or electrical or civil engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent. For SC, ST, OBC, and PwD, it is 45 per cent. Candidates must have at least one year’s relevant experience in the respective field.

JEEDEC 2021: Exam Pattern

The exam pattern usually consists of 100 marks featuring 50 objective-type questions. However, the exam is held every year for two hours but this year it will be conducted for one and half hours. A negative marking of one and half will be deducted for every wrong answer. For every right answer, candidates will get one mark.

There will be three separate papers for each of the subjects. Those who clear the exam will be called for counselling, the dates of which will be announced later.

