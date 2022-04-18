Jadavpur University Student Allegedly Said 'Can Grab Collar of Any Faculty', Audio Goes Viral

An audio clip has gone viral across social media platforms in which a student can be heard saying that he can grab the collar of any teacher. This has come as “shocking and terrifying" for most of the teachers in the university.

In the audio, it can be heard that a student leader of the JU TMCP is threatening JU teachers, specifically those who are members of JUTA. He is saying that he can easily “grab the collar” of any teacher at the university.

Partha Pratim Ray, General Secretary of the Jadavpur Teacher Association (JUTA) in a letter wrote that the recent incidents of violence against teachers are “After this audio, can the teachers of JU feel safe? If anything happens to any of the teachers, who will take the responsibility?" He further asked, “Is it a part of a big conspiracy against the JU teaching community? We strongly believe that the majority of students are not at all related to these activities and they respect all the teachers of JU."

“One of the reasons for the achievements of JU is the strong teacher-student relationship that exists here. This audio establishes that there is a plan to break this strong teacher-student relationship," the letter read.

Referring to recent incidents in West Bengal-based universities such as Visva Bharti University the letter read, “We have noticed that Vice-Chancellors and teachers are being subjected to abuse and attacks by some student leaders in other academic institutions. Is the same culture going to be introduced in JU also?"

Allegedly this audio whose truth is not verified by News18 shows one student leader is threatening over the phone. The said TMCP college leader is saying on audio that he has the guts to touch collars of teachers. After teachers’ complaints, JU authorities have said that they will investigate the case.

