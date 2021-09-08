Jadavpur University Students, Faculty Ask Executive Council to Reopen Campus

A meeting participated by all stakeholders – faculty, students, and officials of Jadavpur University – has asked the Executive Council to prepare a roadmap before the puja vacation to facilitate reopening of campus whenever asked by the Higher Education department. Advocating the reopening of campus and resumption of academic activities in a phased manner, the meeting on Tuesday recommended a comprehensive vaccination programme for the willing students, research scholars, and university employees immediately.

“The university administration should initiate a tripartite discussion with the Honourable Higher Education minister of Government of West Bengal preferably on September 13, 2021, to discuss the issues relating to the resumption of normal academic activities in physical mode and vaccination of willing students and research scholars,” the meeting resolved. In order to resume the normal academic activities, appropriate auditing of physical infrastructure has to be completed by the university administration before puja vacation, the meeting said.

Representatives of all students unions having representation in JU including SFI, AISA, DSO, TMCP, deans of four departments including Dean of Students Dr Rajat Roy, Registrar Snehamanju Basu, and Representatives of teachers bodies JUTA, ABUTA, Representatives of non-teaching bodies like JUKS were among others present at the meeting on Tuesday. Students bodies in Arts, Science and Engineering faculties in the premier institution have been staging movement for the past one-week shouting slogans “phiriye dao campus” (return the campus) before the main gate.

“We don’t know when the campus can open. We all want normal activities to resume. But it depends on the advisory of the higher education department, the health department and the Covid situation. We have already applied to the state for free vaccination of all students,” Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das had told .

