Jagdish Sheth School of Management's IIP Students Secure 100% Placement

Students of Jagdish Sheth School of Management (JAGSoM)’s Industry Internship Programme (IIP) has received 100 per cent placements as of December 2021. The average stipend of JAGSoM students has risen by 60 per cent. As many as 50 per cent of the students received their pre-placement offers with their internship.

A significant number of students have been hired by the information technology and services, consulting, financial, and banking sectors. IT and services have collectively hired 34 per cent of the students placed. “This year JAGSoM has observed 77 per cent of the students being picked up by leading companies of information technology and services, consulting, finance and banking sectors," the institute said in a statement.

Some of the top recruiters for IIP are Oracle India, Dell, Arcesium, Envision Financial, Mobisy Technologies, Enquero (A Genpact Company), Ola Electrics, Velankani Cloud Solutions, Optimal Strategix Group, SiliConch Systems, HDFC Ltd, Tescra Software, Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods, ANSR Consulting, Brickwork Ratings, Brickwork Analytics.

In the past three years, JAGSoM has witnessed 50-70 per cent of the students being hired in IT, consulting, finance, and banking sectors. Various roles offered to these students were digital marketing, Marketing as a Service (MaaS), analyst - project and programme management, associate consultant, customer success, growth manager, retail lending, category executive, business analyst, BI consultant, information technology solutions sales, strategic capital operations, security rating analyst, market analyst, financial operations, business development, analyst - delivery services and many more.

Speaking about the internship placement, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay says, “We at JAGSoM are very focussed on creating professionals that are industry-ready and hence train them through practicing faculty. The students receiving pre-placement offers is a testament to the efforts put in by our faculty and leadership into converting the students’ internship. As our economy is recovering from the pandemic-induced downturn, our students’ placement shows that there is a place ready for them to apply their learnings and skills to.”

