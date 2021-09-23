Jain Deemed to be University Collaborates with Indian Army, to Offers Online, Offline Courses to Armed Personnels

JAIN Deemed-to-be-University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ASC Center and College, Bengaluru to enable the army personnel and their families to enroll in both on-campus and online programmes offered by the university. The offline degree programmes can be pursued by the army personnel during the study leave offered during their tenure by the Indian Army.

The candidates can choose programmes from various disciplines such as management, commerce, sciences, and technology. They can enroll in on-campus learning programmes such as MBA, MCA, MSc, PG Diploma, PhD, and certifications programs at the university campus in Bengaluru. Online degree programmes such as MBA, MCA, MA, BCom, and BBA will also be offered to the army personnel and their dependents.

The MoU was signed in an event held in Bengaluru and was jointly chaired by Lt Gen BK Repswal, VSM the Commandant of the ASC (The Army Service Corps) Centre and College, Bengaluru, and Dr Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University).

Commenting on this partnership, Lt Gen Repswal said, “We are happy to join hands with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). It’s a step towards setting a new dimension in our journey with one of the reputed institutions in the country. There is a great scope of building bridges for knowledge sharing and we can benefit from the partnership in giving proper accreditation to our men and enhancing their skill-sets. Online degree programmes will help the army personnel to pursue their degree during their service as it gives the flexibility to study from anywhere”.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Roychand said, “We believe that education opens new doors for anyone who aspires to grow and learn. We will be privileged to further empower the dreams of servicemen and servicewomen of our Army who dedicate their lives to the defense of this nation”.

