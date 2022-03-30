Jaipur's Parvinder Singh Dhonkal Tops GATE in Second Attempt, Aims to Join Indian Oil

A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Parvinder Singh Dhonkal secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in Mechanical Engineering in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. This was, however, not the first time he took the entrance exam. Singh had attempted the exam in 2021 as well and had managed to crack it too, however, he believed his score was not good enough to help me secure his dream job at Indian Oil.

Not satisfied with his first attempt, he sat for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) once again in 2022. “To score better, I attempted the exam a second time," he told News18.com. “My dream is to get into the IOCL, so I am planning accordingly. I am preparing to clear the recruitment process now," says Parvinder.

While taking the exam, Singh adopted a strategy of attempting the easy part first and answered the the time-consuming questions towards the end. Before attempting the tough questions, this meant securing some points already and a boost to confidence which then helped in difficult questions, he said adding, “this helped me attempt maximum questions and allows me time for revision."

The easiest topics for him were GA and English, Mathematics, SOM, Thermo, etc. While the toughest sections were MJOJ, 3RIP part, and LPP Shadow cost questions. A student of BYJU’S Exam Prep, he says revision and practice sessions helped him understand every topic conceptually and ace this exam with confidence.

He completed his schooling from Cambridge Court High School, Jaipur, and is the youngest member of his family. He also has two elder sisters. His father, Rajveer Singh, is an employee of the Rajasthan Housing Board while his mother, Pal Kaur teaches at a government school. “Both my parents are government officials and always told me about their work. This inspired me to follow in their footsteps. That is when I decided to apply for GATE exams and secure a job as a mechanical engineer," he added.

