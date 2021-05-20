JAM 2021 Deadline Extended, Check Steps to Apply and Exam Pattern

The application deadline for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021 to be organised by the Indian Institute of Science has been extended till May 27, as per the official website of JAM. The exam is conducted every year as an admission test into the postgraduate courses offered at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and the Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

JAM 2021 will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and applications will also be accepted online only through the official website of JAM 2021. Any hardcopies of documents sent to the organizing institute will not be accepted.

IISc Bangalore’s Integrated Ph.D. programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences will use the JAM results to shortlist candidates for the final selection, the website said.

The JAM exam for IITs is conducted for seven subjects - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. All the seven exams will be completely objective type, with three different patterns of questions - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

For the JAM 2021, application process, candidates can apply for JAM 2021 only through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) link available at the official website. The candidate will have to register on the JOAPS website by providing his/her name, a valid e-mail address, a working mobile number and a password.

Upon successful registration, an e-mail containing the candidate’s enrolment ID will be sent to the e-mail address and mobile number provided by the candidate. The candidate needs to use this enrolment ID along with the password for all JAM 2021 related website operations in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here