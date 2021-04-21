JAM 2021 Registrations open: How to Get Admission at IISc

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) application form for admission to the master’s programme on its official website – jam.iisc.ac.in. The JAM 2021 admission portal will remain open till May 20.

The admission process has begun only for candidates who have cleared the JAM admission test 2021. Students who have cleared the test will be able to apply for admission to MSc (two years), joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree, and other postgraduate degree programmes at the IITs and integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

Based on the test papers qualified, an applicant can apply to one or more academic programmes covered under that test papers and it will be subjected to fulfillment of the minimum educational qualifications and the eligibility requirements of the admitting institutes.

Step 1:Visit jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2:Click on – ‘JAM 2021 admission portal is open. The application will be accepted till 20 May 2021′

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the details asked in the form and mention the choice of institution and programmes

Step 5: Download the application form for admission and take a print out for future use

The first admission list will be released on June 16. After the declaration of the first list of admission, intimation will be sent by the counselling organizing institute to the candidates concerned. Along with the submission of the acceptance form, these candidates will also have to pay an advance seat booking through JAM portal, within the deadline mentioned in the offer letter. This amount will be transferred to the admitting institute and it will be adjusted against the Institute fee at the time of registration.

The IISc Bangalore will release three JAM admission lists to allocate the seats to the candidates in various participating institutions. The second list will be released on July 1 and the third list will be released on July 16.

The allocation to the seats will be based on the choices filled and in consideration of the number of seats available in different institutions and several other factors. The JAM exam was conducted on February 14 and the result was announced on March 20. As many as 14,725 candidates have scored above the cut-off marks.

