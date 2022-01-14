JAM 2022 Admit Card to be out Shortly, Things to Know Before Hall Ticket

The IIT Roorkee is all set to soon release the admit cards for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022 examination. As per the official website of the IIT, the “Date of downloading JAM 2022 admit cards will be announced shortly." Once the admit card are released the candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

This year, IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13, 2022. As the exam date it near, many candidates might be waiting for their admit card. Here is the full information on how the candidate can download their admit card, which will have detailed information on JAM 2022 examination guidelines, reporting time and candidates’ details.

IIT JAM 2022: How To download admit card?

Step 1. Go to the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link to download the JAM admit card.

Step 3. A new window will open on the display screen.

Step 4. Enter your credentials and login.

Step 4. The IISc JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference.

Once the candidates get their admit card they should check that all the details on it admit card are correct. If any discrepancy is detected, then the candidate must inform the organising chair, JAM 2022, IIT Roorkee.

JAM) is organised by IITs on a rotational basis. It is a common admission test that is held every year to shortlist candidates for admission to Master of Science (M.Sc.) and other PG science programs at IITs, IISc and NITs.

The eligibility test of JAM is conducted in eight zones across the country jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of Ministry of Education (MoE). JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

