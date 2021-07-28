JAM 2022 Applications from August 30, Check Exam Pattern, Other Details

The entrance exam to the various Master’s programmes at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) — Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022, will commence its registrations from August 30 to October 11. The JAM 2022 will be conducted on February 13, next year, by IIT Roorkee.

JAM 2022 will have seven test papers — biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, mathematical statistics, and physics. A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers.

The examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in an objective type format. The question paper will have three types of questions — multiple-choice questions (MCQ), multiple-select questions (MSQ), and numerical-answer type (NAT) questions.

JAM score is valid for only one year. The exam has no age restriction. JAM is a gateway for higher studies in sciences, mathematics, and economics, said Prof Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee. More than one lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

JAM scores are used by IITs Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, and Tirupati as well as BHU for admissions to their MSc, Joint MSc‐PhD, MSc‐PhD dual degree, MSc‐MS (Research)/ PhD dual degree, and other post‐bachelor degree programmes.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore also uses the score for admission to its Integrated PhD programmes. JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.

