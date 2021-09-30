JAM 2022: From Exam Pattern to Application Process, All You Need To Know

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee will conduct the Joint Admission Test For Masters (JAM) 2022 on February 13 next year at multiple centres across the country. The application process has already been started on August 25 and will continue till October 11. Those who have not applied for JAM 2022 yet must submit the application within the closure date at the official website jam.iitr.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted online for seven subjects — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH). JAM score is valid for only one year.

IIT JAM 2022: Who can apply

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree can apply for JAM 2022. The exam has no age restriction. In the qualifying degree for the General, OBC, and EWS category, the aggregate marks or CGPA/CPI without rounding-off should be at least 55 per cent or 5.5 out of 10. While for the SC, ST and PwD category, the cut-off is 50 per cent or 5.0 out of 10.

Candidates must note that the CGPA/CPI will include all subjects, including languages and subsidiaries of all years combined will be taken into account. Foreign nationals who have Indian degrees are eligible to apply although it will depend on the institute’s policy.

IIT JAM 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of IIT JAM

Step 2. Click on the registration link for JAM 2022

Step 3. Fill in the application form using the required credentials

Step 4. Pay the application fees

Step 5. Download and save the form for further use

IIT JAM 2022: Application fees

All candidates, applying for JAM 2022 will have to pay Rs 600 online along with the registration form.

JAM 2022: Exam pattern

JAM 2022 will have objective-type questions. The questions will be asked in three different patterns: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MCQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The duration of the JAM 2022 will be three hours and the medium of the test papers will be English only.

A total of 60 questions will be asked for a total of 100 marks. The entire question paper will be divided into three sections -A, B, and C. Section A will comprise 30 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) out of which 10 questions will carry one mark each, and 20 questions will be of two marks each. Examinees will be required to select one correct option out of four.

Section B contains 10 multiple select questions (MSQs) carrying two marks each. It must be noted that MSQ may have one or more than one correct answer out of the four given choices. Section C of the JAM 2022 exam will have 20 Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions comprising 10 questions of one mark each and 10 questions of two marks each. For NAT questions, the answer will be a signed real number that can be entered using the virtual numeric keypad displayed on the monitor.

There will be a negative marking of one-third marks for every wrong attempt in section A, while there are no negative or no partial marking provisions in section B and C.

During the exam, all electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside the exam halls, however, students will be allowed to use the online virtual calculator.

JAM scores are used by IITs Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Bombay, Delhi, (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, and Tirupati, BHU and IISc. It is also used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here