JAM 2023 Registrations Begin: How to Apply For PG Admissions at IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will start the registration process for the Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2023, today, September 7. Candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT Guwahati at jam.iitg.ac.in. The last date to submit the application is October 11.

JAM 2023 is slated to be held on February 12. The result for the entrance will be announced on March 22. Candidates seeking admissions in various postgraduate programmes such as MSc, MSc (tech), MS (research), MSc dual degree, and Joint MSc, among others can apply for JAM 2023.

Also read| IIT Roorkee Launches 6-month Advanced Certification Programme in Cybersecurity

JAM 2023: How to apply

Step – 1 Visit the official website of IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023

Step – 2 Open the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) 2023 Candidate Portal

Step – 3 Fill in the basic details and register yourself

Step – 4 Use the generated enrolment ID and OTP sent to your registered mobile number to login and fill the application form

Step – 5 Enter the necessary details and upload the required documents

Step – 6 Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step – 7 Save the application form

JAM 2023: Exam pattern

JAM 2023 will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format in total seven different subjects. These include Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Biotechnology (BT), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Mathematics (MA), and Physics (PH).

Candidates can appear for either one or two papers. JAM 2023 will consist of three types of objective questions. The types include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

The postgraduate examination will provide admissions to more than 3,000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras among others. Students can also seek admissions in MSc and Integrated PhD programmes at Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore through JAM 2023.

The scores of JAM 2023 will also be used for admissions to over 2,300 seats in various Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTI). These include National Institute of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE). The online application window for admissions will open from April 11 to April 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here