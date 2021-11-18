James Dyson Award 2021 Given to Top 3 Inventions, Winners Get £30,000

The James Dyson Award 2021 chose three winners from 250 inventions from university students in the field of engineering and science from across 28 countries. Each winner received £30,000 in prize money to support the next stages of their inventions.

The winning inventions include HOPES — a device for pain-free, at-home eye pressure testing by students of the National University of Singapore,

Plastic Scanner — a low-cost, handheld device to identify plastic for recycling, by Jerry de Vos from TU Delft and REACT — a device to stem bleeding to help save the lives of stabbing victims by Joseph Bentley from Loughborough University.

This year, the international winner is HOPES which stands for Home eye Pressure E-skin Sensor. Designed by Kelu Yu, Si Li, and David Lee, it is a wearable biomedical device for pain-free, low-cost, at-home IOP testing. The team plans to collaborate with clinicians at the National University Hospital to collect and analyse patients’ eye pressure data to train the device’s machine learning mode.

The sustainability winner is Plastic Scanner invented by Jerry de Vos. It is a handheld device that when held against plastic will tell the user what materials it’s made from, using infrared light to detect the plastic components. It is a lightweight, safe, and readily available material that can be used to make long-lasting, durable products.

The medical winner of this year is REACT which stands for Rapid Emergency Actuating Tamponade. Invented by Joseph Bentley, it aims to reduce catastrophic blood loss from a knife wound. The current advice for treating stab wounds is to never remove the knife object from the wound if it is still in place, however, the object is applying internal pressure to the wound site whilst also filling the cavity and preventing internal bleeding. The concept of REACT is based on the same principle. “The REACT system has the potential to be a life-saving tool in the fight against knife crime, but the development of medical devices is a long and challenging process," says Joseph.

