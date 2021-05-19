Jamia Admission 2021 Begin: Here's How to Get a Seat

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, has started the admission process for various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The application process for the same has been commenced on May 17 on the official website of JMI at jmi.ac.in and will conclude on June 30.

To get a seat in the institute, students will have to clear JMI entrance test scheduled to be conducted from July 26 onwards. JMI has become one of the first educational institute to begin its admission process amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s all you need to know about JMI admission process

Jamia admission 2021: Important dates

Commencement of application form: May 17

Closing of application form: June 30

Availability of application correction window: July 1 to July 5

Release of JMI entrance test admit card: July 15 onwards

JMI entrance exam date: July 26 onwards

Admission to all the programmes offered by various faculties and centers of Jamia Millia Islamia will be done on the basis of an entrance test conducted by JMI except BTech, BArch, and BDS for which JEE Main and NEET score will be used.

The successful candidates scoring the minimum cut-off marks in the written exam will be further called for interviews and/or GD. Candidates will have to score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in descriptive paper and 15 per cent in MCQ paper of written exam in order to get selected for the further admission process.

JMI admission 2021: Application process

The application for JMI admission 2021 can only be submitted online at the official website www.jmicoe.in and www.jmi.ac.in. There is no need to submit a hard copy of the application form for admission.

JMI Admissions 2021: Application fee

The applicants will be required to make a payment of the application fee of Rs 800 either by Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking.

Jamia has introduced eight new courses this year including master of design in the faculty of architecture, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, MSc Environmental Science and Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi), PG Diploma in Translation Studies, PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation, MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management.

