Jamia Admissions 2021: Last Date to Apply Extended, Here's How to Apply

Jamia Admissions 2021: The admission process at the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is about to close. Jamia had released its application ahead of other universities. The application process was to close on June 30, however, now it has been extended till July 10. Interested can apply at the official websites, jmi.ac.in and www.jmicoe.in.

In an official notice the varsity said that on the requests of aspirants, the vice-chancellor has approved the extension in the last date of filling admission forms for all postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma programmes.

The varsity will hold an entrance exam for admission to 134 courses from July 26 to August 28. Considering the pandemic situation, however, the mode of the exam has not been known yet. With the extension to the deadline, it is likely that the exam dates too will be deferred.

Jamia Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to apply for ug, pg, BTech, BArch’ link under ‘admissions’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Fill in details, register

Step 5: Fill form, upload an image

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Jamia has introduced eight new courses this year including master of design in the faculty of architecture, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, MSc Environmental Science and Management, MA Mass Media (Hindi), PG Diploma in Translation Studies, PG Diploma in English-Hindi Translation, MBA in Healthcare and Hospital Management. The university is also starting four new departments from the coming session, namely, the department of design and innovation, the department of hospital management and hospice Studies, the department of foreign languages, and the department of environmental sciences

