Jamia Announces Class 10 Exam Results

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has declared the result of class 10 for regular students on July 10 on its official website. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamia has followed the class 10 alternative assessment policy submitted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) before the Delhi High Court designed by a 13-member committee set up by the board.

Out of the total number of students, 48 per cent boys and 52 per cent girls had registered for the exams. This year, girls have outperformed boys, according to an official notice. A total of 595 students secured first division with distinction and 209 students secured above 90 per cent marks.

Sumaiya Hasan Khan has bagged the first position with 98.85 per cent. There was a tie on the second position with Sadia Aman and Arisha Majeed Zahoory securing 97.85 per cent and Nafisa Hasan has been placed in the third position with 97.71 per cent marks.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the successful students and appreciated the efforts of the Dean Faculty of Education and Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology who were coordinators of the exam. She also appreciated the Controller of Examination & his team for timely declaration of result.

