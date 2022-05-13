Jamia Extends Last Date of Admission Registrations, CUET Applicants Need to Apply too

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has extended the last date of the registrations for admissions up to May 25 to all its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses. It was earlier scheduled to conclude today, May 13. This comes after the extension of the application process of the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. The applicants who have applied for the Jamia programmes under CUET are also required to fill the registration form.

Jamia has extended the last date of the filling of online application form for all postgraduate, undergraduate, PG diploma, advanced diploma, diploma programmes and foreign nationals, NRI wards except PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at jmi.ac.in.

“In view of the extension in the last date of CUET Admission form, the Vice-Chancellor, JMI has very kindly approved the extension in the last date of the filling of online application form for all JMI Postgraduate/Undergraduate /PG Diploma/Advanced Diploma/Diploma programmes and Foreign Nationals/NRI wards except Ph.D. programmes for the Academic Session 2022-2023 from 13th May, 2022 to 25th May, 2022," reads the official notice.

The CUET 2022 application deadline has been extended to May 22. It was earlier scheduled to end on May 6. The registrations can be done till 5 pm while the fees can be paid till 11:50 pm on the same day at cuet.samarth.ac.in. “In continuation of the Public Notice dated 06.04.2022 and pursuant to representations from the candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for CUET (UG) – 2022.” reads the official notice.

The entrance exam will be held for the first time for admissions to undergraduate courses at more than 40 central universities including Jamia, Delhi University, JNU, AMU, etc. It will be held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in the first and second week of July. The exact dates will be declared soon. The syllabus of the exam is of class 12 only.

