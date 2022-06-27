Jamia Hamdard Admission 2022: Applications Begin for UG, PG, Diploma Courses

The Jamia Hamdard University has invited applications for its various undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma courses. The application window is now open. As per the university schedule, the last date to apply for UG and diploma courses is August 14, while candidates can apply for PG programmes before July 31. Interested and eligible students can apply for Jamia Hamdard admission 2022-23 on its official admission portal – ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in.

The Jamia Hamdard university made the announcement on its official Twitter handle, “Admission Online Form Available at https://ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in Last Date for PG Courses: 31st July 2022. Last Date for UG Courses & Diploma: 14th August 2022,” the university handle said in a tweet.

Jamia Hamdard Admission 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official admission portal – ums.jamiahamdard.ac.in

Step 2. Register yourself by filling the required details such as name, mobile number, and email ID

Step 3. Click on register, a new page will open up

Step 4. Now fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5. Submit the form and save it for future reference

Jamia Hamdard is offering admissions to its UG, PG, diploma programmes. These programme include Unani medicine, pharmaceutical education, chemical and life sciences, engineering sciences and technology interdisciplinary sciences, humanities and social sciences, nursing sciences and allied health, management and business studies, media education and mass communication, and legal studies.

“Candidates may contact the following persons through email/phone for any

information related to admission in the concerned Schools/Departments of

Jamia Hamdard from Monday to Friday between 10 AM to 4 PM.” stated the university in its admission form.

