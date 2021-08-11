Jamia Invites Applications for Free Coaching for Civil Services Exam

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has invited applications for free residential coaching for civil services exams for minorities, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and women. The application process has begun on August 10 and will continue till September 6 at the official website of the varsity.

The online application fee is Rs 750. Training for both prelims and main exams will be provided by Jamia. The total number of seats available is 150. Besides, hostel accommodation will also be provided to the admitted students.

To be eligible for the free training programme, candidates must clear the entrance exam consisting of a written exam followed by an interview. It will be held at 10 centres across Delhi, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, and Malappuram.

The written exam for admissions to the free coaching classes will be conducted on September 18 from 10 am to 1 pm feature objective-type questions from general studies. The result will be released on September 30.

Those who clear the written test will be called for an interview tentatively between October 11 to 22 and the final result will be released on October 29. The admissions process will be completed by November 8.

The written exam will be conducted for three hours and will be divided into two papers - Paper-I and Paper-II. Paper-I will have 60 objective-type questions of 1 mark each. One-third of marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. While Paper-II will be an essay paper wherein candidates will have to write two essays, 30 marks each. The papers can be attempted in English, Hindi, or Urdu Language.

Only the top 1500 students’ essays will be evaluated based on their paper-I. Those who clear the first round will be called for a personality test that would be for 30 marks.

