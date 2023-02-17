Jamia Likely to Stick to Own Entrance Tests for UG, PG Admissions, No Plans to Implement CUET

The Jamia Millia Islamia has no plans to implement the Common University Entrance Test for admission across all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses and will stick to its own entrance tests to “ensure timely admissions” for the upcoming academic session, an official said.

The CUET was introduced last year for admission to graduate and postgraduate courses by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The JMI, however, did not adopt the CUET for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

While last year, the university opted for the CUET for admitting students to 10 undergraduate programmes, this year, the number is likely to rise.

Speaking to PTI, JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said, “Like last year, this year too we will take admission in several courses through CUET. Last year there were 10 courses, but now the number will increase.” According to the Jamia website, the varsity offers 62 undergraduate courses and 72 master programmes.

A senior official informed PTI that the Academic Council recently decided that the university should adopt the CUET for admissions to “a few” UG courses like last year.

The matter will be presented to the Executive Council, which is the highest decision-making body of the university, the official said. The UGC had in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

Reacting to the UGC’s direction making it mandatory for central universities to conduct admissions through the CUET, Akhtar said, “The university will look into it.” The decision on the courses for the CUET will be taken in the meeting of the Deans of the Faculties under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, as per the minutes of the recently held academic council meeting.

During the meeting, it was also resolved that admissions to the courses governed by the regulatory bodies be done through the prescribed testing agencies like JEE, NEET, and others, according to the approved practice.

“After due deliberations on the matter, the House (council) decided that the University should allot a few courses of UG and PG to the CUET as per last year’s practice and conduct its own entrance tests for all the remaining courses to ensure timely admissions,” the minutes accessed by PTI read.

“The decision on allotment of courses to the CUET will be taken in the meeting of the Deans of the Faculties under the Chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor,” the minutes said.

Major central universities in the national capital partially or wholly adopted CUET for admissions to UG courses in the academic session 2022-23. More than 14 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET in the first edition of the exam.

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in May last year announced that the CUET for PG admissions will be introduced in the 2022 academic session. However, he added that unlike the CUET-UG, the CUET-PG will not be mandatory for the central universities.

