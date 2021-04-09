Jamia Milia Islamia Revises Covid-19 Guidelines, Asks Students to Stay At Home, Avoid Campus Visit

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has revised the covid-19 guidelines for students and staffs owing to the surge in cases in National Capital Region. Over 7,000 Covid-19 cases has been registered in Delhi/NCR in the last 24 hours. The varsity, in a meeting of Deans of Faculties and other officials, has decided to constitute a corona control committee and a monitoring committee to keep a check on the situation inside the university premises. Wearing a face mask has been made mandatory inside the campus.

All the students are advised to stay at home and avoid visiting the campus for any academic work, library, laboratory, unless it is very essential.

All COVID- 19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) including thermal screening at gates, wearing of a mask, social distancing, no spitting in public places and entry with valid identity proof are mandatory while entering the campus for academic activities and essential work.

JMI has also announced the cancellation of booking of conference halls/auditorium/seminar halls for any gatherings or events for now.

The Corona Control Committee and a Monitoring Committee will be also responsible for the assessment of the pandemic situation inside the campus and advise the University Administration for taking the necessary steps.

“The university has asked all concerned to remain vigilant to handle the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, follow the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Ayush to prevent the spread of the disease and take appropriate steps for the benefit of students and staff," reads the official statement.

Meanwhile, Delhi University (DU)and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), have also implemented stricter COVID-19 guidelines inside their campuses. They too have asked the students to stay at home and avoid visiting the campus unless it’s essential.

