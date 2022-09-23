Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2022 via CUET, First Merit List on Sept 26

Jamia Millia Islamia will share its first merit list of selected candidates for admission to as many as 10 undergraduate courses. The merit list will be prepared solely on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) and will be released on September 26. Candidates who applied for UG programmes at the varsity will be able to check the merit list on, jmicoe.in, once out.

Following the release of the first list, students will be able to get their seats secured from September 29 to October 1. Those whose names are not mentioned in the first list must not lose hope as three more merit lists will be published by JMI. The second merit list will be declared on October 6, after that students can take admissions between October 10 and October 12. The third list of selected candidates will be out by October 17 and students will get two days’ time to secure admission, starting from October 20 to 21.

Now, if some seats still remain vacant, a final list will be issued on October 26 and students would be able to take admission from October 28 to 31. First-year students will be able to attend the classes from October 3.

Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to make CUET scores the basis for admitting students to only 10 undergraduate programmes in the academic session 2022-23. Whereas other central government universities in the national capital will be enrolling students in nearly all their courses via CUET scores.

UG admission through CUET 2022 has begun in central universities like Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Allahabad, and a few others. So far information regarding the admission timeline to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is still awaited. JNU in a notification on September 16, had stated that it is processing the data of candidates received from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and soon the admission portal will be launched.

